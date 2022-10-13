Both the Brookwood and Newton have endured three-game losing streaks this football season.
Newton got off to a 3-0 start before losing its past three games, including the Region 4-AAAAAAA opener 26-0 to Grayson two weeks ago. The Rams’ previous losses were to McEachern (31-21) and Westlake (42-14).
Brookwood lost three in a row to Walton, Collins Hill and Bishop Gorman (Nev.), but it has snapped out of that skid with back-to-back victories over South Forsyth and Archer. The latter victory, 24-11, got the Broncos off to a nice start in region play two weeks ago.
The defense played very well against Archer behind big games from Cali Gober (13 tackles, interception, two QB pressures), Malcolm McCain (12 tackles, two for losses, two sacks), Myles Parker (10 tackles, two for losses, one sack), Shaman Lewis (12 tackles) and Joseph Leslie (nine tackles, two for losses).
Dylan Lonergan was 18 of 28 passing for 220 yards and two touchdowns, in addition to rushing six times for 67 yards and a score, in the win over Archer. Evan Gober (three catches, 59 yards, TD) and Lee Niles (three catches, 74 yards) stood out in the passing game, while both Correy Mays (91 percent blocking grade) and Taylor Smith (81 percent blocking grade) played well up front.
