Brookwood enters the state high school football playoffs as one of Georgia’s hottest teams, riding a six-game winning streak into Friday’s Class AAAAAAA first-round game against Newnan.
The Region 4-AAAAAAA champion Broncos expect a Newnan team better than its record. The Cougars’ season has been defined by close losses, including a 30-27 loss to East Coweta last week. They also lost by three to Pebblebrook, by four to Harris County and by one to Sandy Creek.
Since a 31-26 win at Marietta on Sept. 24, Brookwood hasn’t dealt with those kind of close games. The Broncos have stacked up wins of more than 20 points over their final five opponents — Mountain View (34-0), Newton (28-6), Grayson (35-14), South Gwinnett (58-14) and Parkview (31-10).
The defense has played its best during the current run. Linebackers Jordan Davenport (16 tackles, one for loss, one sack, one interception), Malcolm McCain (15 tackles, one for loss) and Princeton Brown (12 tackles, one interception, one forced fumble) all impressed during last week’s win over Parkview.
Meanwhile, the offense kept rolling with Dylan Lonergan (232 passing yards, four touchdowns), Alex Diggs (nine rushes for 33 yards, six catches for 86 yards, two TDs) and Stone Bonner (five catches for 74 yards, TD) shining last week.
When: Friday, 7:30 p.m.
Last meeting: Brookwood won 21-0 in the 1994 Corky Kell Classic
Veterans Day is on Thursday, Nov. 11 , 2021. Veterans Day is a time for us to pay our respects to those who have served.
This is not a scientific poll — results reflect only the opinions of those voting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.