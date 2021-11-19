The only all-Gwinnett Class AAAAAAA second-round football game is Friday in Snellville, where Brookwood hosts North Gwinnett.
It’s been a season of streaks for North — two straight losses, three straight wins, three straight losses and three straight wins. The two losing spells had plenty to do with competition. The 0-2 start came against Hoover (Ala.) and Jones County, and the three-game losing streak was a stretch against North Cobb, Mill Creek and Collins Hill.
Two quick scores put North in control of last week’s win over South Forsyth, building a 22-7 halftime lead that quickly ballooned to 29-7 in the third quarter. The defense, led by an amazing seven sacks from Kayden McDonald, made that stand.
Brookwood was even more dominant in its first-round game, a 56-7 rout of Newnan that continued a season-long trend of major offensive production. Dylan Lonergan was 9 of 13 passing for 233 yards and four touchdowns, in addition to rushing for 104 yards and another score on six attempts. Tight end Stone Bonner had four catches for 141 yards and two scores, Bryce Dopson had two catches for 56 yards and two scores and Jumal Prothro had 11 carries for 66 yards and a TD. The offensive line of Correy Mays, Jovany Garcia-Brake, Brandon Ortega, Daniel Smith and J.T. Hill graded out a collective 91 percent.
Brookwood’s defense, which has allowed just 51 points in its past six games, was led by Michael Haynes (two interceptions), Jordan Davenport (10 tackles, one QB hurry, one rushing TD on offense), Princeton Brown (11 tackles, one for loss) and Patrick Campbell (seven tackles, one pass breakup, one receiving TD on offense).
North has won seven of its last eight games with Brookwood, including the teams’ most recent meeting — a 37-2 win in the 2018 Corky Kell Classic.
