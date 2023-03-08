The Norcross girls basketball team program can continue its Saturday night, while Brookwood can make its own history. Either way, Gwinnett County will have the Class AAAAAAA state champion.
The two local teams — Brookwood is ranked No. 1 in the state and Norcross is No. 2 — will battle for the state title at 5:30 p.m. inside the Macon Centreplex, serving as the perfect capper to a 2022-23 season that saw Gwinnett rule girls basketball in Georgia’s largest classification.
In addition to the two finalists, Buford made the Final Four as Gwinnett had three of the AAAAAAA semifinalists. The county also had five of the final eight in the classification with both Archer and Central Gwinnett making the quarterfinals — both lost close games in that round, Archer to Norcross and Central to McEachern.
Which Gwinnett team reigns as the AAAAAAA champion will be decided Saturday in a rematch of the 2022 quarterfinals, a 77-60 Norcross victory over Brookwood.
Norcross looks to defend its 2022 state championship, in addition to winning its fifth state title since 2010. It also won in 2010, 2011 and 2013.
The Blue Devils (29-2) have won 12 straight since a Jan. 21 loss to McEachern, riding a stifling defense to its late-season success. Over their 12-game winning streak, they have held opponents to 33.1 points per game.
In Saturday’s semifinals, Norcross defeated Buford 58-46 by limiting the Wolves to a season-low 46 points, including only 17 points in the second half. Kayla Lindsey did exceptional defensive work over the final two quarters on Buford star Ava Grace Watson, who had a big first half.
“This is the Final Four,” Norcross coach Ashley Clanton said. “It’s going to be tough. It’s going to be close. It’s all just a matter of how you close it out. And it’s kind of been what we’ve done anyway. We kind of pull out later in the third and fourth quarter.”
Tweedy Charlton scored 19 points in the Final Four win, while Norcross got 12 points from Jania Akins and 10 points from Markiesa Lancaster.
With another trip to Macon set to take place, Clanton said the Blue Devils hope to do a better job enjoying the journey and soaking it in better than last year.
“I don’t think you ever process it until a good month after,” Clanton said. “But this time, I think we need to do a better job of enjoying it. Last year, we were kind of uptight because it was new. Now, it’s kind of like, let’s enjoy the process and have fun. It’s not an easy thing to do. These are tough games and everyone is coming out to play hard.”
Brookwood (30-1) offers a very tough matchup in the finals. The Broncos are on a 23-game winning streak that dates back to their only loss of the season, Dec. 2 to River Ridge. They have won nail-biters, lopsided games and everything in between on the way to the school’s first appearance in a basketball championship game.
They got there with a 58-53 semifinal win over McEachern in a game they trailed by double figures in the first half before closing the second quarter on a 7-0 run. They quickly grabbed the lead in the third quarter and held off McEachern the rest of the way.
“It was definitely a boost going into the second half,” Brookwood coach Courtney Mincy said of the 7-0 run. “I felt like we were starting to feel a little down and kind of defeated. We started off kind of timid. It’s a different atmosphere. With the energy and playing in an amazing facility like this, we just had to kick out all the jitters and get back to how we play.”
Brookwood has continued to win despite the pressure of carrying the No. 1 state ranking for almost all of the season.
“I’m not one to focus on the rankings and things like that,” Mincy said. “We approached this game just like we have any other game and now we’re at where our goal was, which was to get to Macon. I’m just proud of them and living up to the hype while staying humble in the process.”
Ohio State signee Diana Collins had 19 points, 11 rebounds and five assists in the victory over McEachern, and Jade Weathersby had 17 points and 10 rebounds. Danielle Osho contributed 12 points and five rebounds as the trio racked up 48 of Brookwood’s 58 points.
