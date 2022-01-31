Brookwood’s softball program found its new leader from within.
The players were notified Monday afternoon that assistant coach Casey Parham has been promoted to head coach. He replaces Jennifer Maloney, who plans to remain at Brookwood.
Parham has been assistant coach for Maloney, as well as an assistant baseball coach at Brookwood, since 2018.
“I want to thank (athletic director) Coach (Jason) Dopson and (principal) Mr. (Bo) Ford for believing in me to lead this program,” Parham said. “It’s an honor to have the opportunity to become a larger part of such an already successful program and to follow in the footsteps of Coach Jennifer Maloney. She has done an incredible job of continuing the success of this program and mentoring young women along the way. I look forward to continuing the success that she established during her seven years with the Lady Broncos.
"The Brookwood community is unlike any other. They have given an endless amount of joy and support to my family over the last four-plus years. I cannot wait to use this new role to give back to the Bronco parents and student-athletes."
Parham is a 2011 graduate of Mill Creek, where he played baseball for two region championship teams that reached the Elite Eight. He also played college baseball at Piedmont, where he got his start in coaching as a volunteer assistant baseball coach in 2015-16.
From 2016-18, he was an assistant baseball and softball coach at Lambert before being hired at Brookwood as an assistant in those sports for the 2018-19 school year.
Parham follows the legacy of his father, Roger Parham, in in the coaching ranks. Roger, who retired in 2019, was inducted two years ago into the Georgia Dugout Club Softball Hall of Fame after a long coaching career that included stops at his alma mater South Gwinnett (head baseball, head softball), Mill Creek (head softball, assistant baseball) and Brookwood (assistant baseball, assistant softball). He led South to the 1997 state softball championship.
“We are extremely excited to announce that Casey Parham will be the next head coach for our softball program,” Dopson said. “Casey has been on our softball and baseball staff for several years and has earned this opportunity and promotion. He is one of the hardest working and most dedicated young coaches I’ve worked with. Mr. Ford and I couldn’t have hired a more deserving person. Coach Parham is a doer and just gets things done. He isn’t the type that waits to be asked to do something and won’t ever ask someone to do something he isn’t willing to do himself.
“Casey is a veteran coach that brings a lot of knowledge and experience to the field. He has been involved in baseball or softball his entire life. I’m a big believer that you don’t pick your profession, your profession picks you. I couldn’t think of a more perfect phrase to describe him being our next head coach. Plus, he’s a Parham. That name is synonymous with baseball and softball excellence in the state of Georgia and we know he will do a fantastic job.”
