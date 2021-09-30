Brookwood, Mountain View square off in final game before region play

The final non-region football game for both of these schools features a trip to a familiar place for Mountain View head coach John Poitevint, who was Brookwood’s defensive coordinator from 2015-19 before accepting his current job.
His Bears are faced with a high-scoring Brookwood offense, which has scored 44, 59, 33 and 31 in winning three of four games since a season-opening loss to No. 1-ranked Collins Hill. Quarterback Dylan Lonergan has completed 98 of 152 passes for 1,449 yards (289.8 per game) and 14 touchdowns with one interception.
The Broncos also average 145.4 yards on the ground, led by Alex Diggs’ 390 rushing yards and five TDs. Diggs also is the team’s leading receiver with 26 catches for 396 yards and three scores.
Brookwood’s offensive line — Correy Mays, Jovany Garcia-Brake, Brandon Ortega, John Daniel Smith and J.T. Hill — averaged an 83 percent blocking grade and didn’t allow a sack against Marietta while the offense rushed for 186 yards and threw for 185.
The defense also performed better in the Marietta win with good play from Joseph Leslie (five tackles, two sacks, one caused fumble), Malcolm McCain (11 tackles, one sack, one QB hurry), Jordan Davenport (nine tackles, one pass breakup) and Myles Mayhorn (five tackles, one interception, one pass breakup).
Mountain View had last week off after a 24-21 victory over Dacula. The defense stepped up in that victory against a Dacula team that scored 54 points in the first half last week against Lanier. The Bears were led by Eric Jones (10 tackles, one for loss, one interception, two third-down stops), Manny Gyamfi (11 tackles, two for losses, two sacks) and Santana Banner (12 tackles, one interception for TD, one third-down stop).
Meanwhile, the Mountain View offense got a quality game from quarterback Mason Kidd, who completed 16 of 25 passes for 233 yards and two TDs. Sean Reese (five catches, 72 yards, two TDs) and Justin Wilson (five catches, 62 yards) led the receivers, while Cam Gilliam (88 percent blocking grade, eight pancake blocks) and Daniel O’Leary (86 percent blocking grade, eight pancake blocks) played well up front.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.