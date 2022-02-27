The Brookwood girls track and field’s girls 800-meter relay broke the school record and posted the fastest time in Class AAAAAAA this season in Saturday’s World’s Largest Dual Meet #2.
The relay’s first-place time was 1 minute, 41.22 seconds.
Brookwood freshman Janai Jones won the 100 in 12.18, the fastest AAAAAAA time of the season, during the meet between the host Broncos and Mill Creek.
The Broncos’ other girls first-place finishers were from Veajah Hylton (100 hurdles, 15.36), Serena Tate (200, 25.24), Amaiya Dillard (400, 1:02.03), Macy Felton (800, 2:23.28), Jillian Rovie (1,600, 5:47.36 and 3,200, 13:10.06), Kylin Beard (300 hurdles, 49.80) and Hailey Demessa (long jump, 15 feet, 9 inches and triple jump, 32-5 1/4).
Brookwood’s boys event winners were Makai Williams (110 hurdles, 15.13), Bryce Dopson (100, 11.09 and 300 hurdles, 40.53), Cameron Bobcombe (200, 23.24), Charlie Thomas (3,200, 10:06.80), Braden Deal (high jump, 6-4), Patrick Campbell (long jump, 19-7 1/4 and triple jump, 40-9) and Langston Jones (discus, 144-8 and shot put, 47-7).
Mill Creek got wins from Jaiden Patterson (boys 400, 48.63), Ethan Nordman (boys 800, 2:01.07 and 1,600, 4:24.97), Julisa Acosta (girls high jump, 4-8), Victoria Freeland (girls pole vault, 10-0), John Pennebaker (boys pole vault, 12-6), Ashlyn Blevins (girls discus, 75-0) and Grace Myles (girls shot put, 25-6).
