COVINGTON — Three plays in succession early in the third quarter sent the trajectory of Friday night’s meeting between undefeated Brookwood and Newton skyrocketing in favor of the host Rams in a crucial Region 4-AAAAAAA battle.
With the Rams clinging to a 7-2 lead, a forced fumble by the Newton defense was sandwiched in between a 93-yard touchdown and a 15-yard TD for the offense, giving the hosts a commanding 19-point lead, one they did not relinquish in an eventual 28-16 win.
Newton quarterback Jevarra Martin tossed a career-best three touchdown passes on the night to pair with 257 yards, while the Ram defense intercepted Brookwood backup quarterback Jack Spyke four times, including a game-sealing pick six in the closing seconds.
“Obviously we’ve been humbled tonight and that’s a credit to Newton for how they played,” Brookwood head coach Philip Jones said. “They are a tough and physical football team and were obviously ready for this opportunity tonight and they took advantage of it.”
The storyline of the first half revolved around an ankle injury to Brookwood starting quarterback Dylan Lonergan, who was not able to return to the game as a result.
The injury occurred on Brookwood’s second offensive possession after Lonergan completed a 17-yard pass to Denylon Morrissette, only to have his ankle rolled up on after the throw.
Spyke entered the game at quarterback for the Broncos and was intercepted on his second passing attempt of the night by Newton’s Jehden Robinson.
With both defenses playing lights out in the first half, the Newton offense found life midway through the second quarter after a Brookwood personal foul set up the Rams with first down at the Bronco 34.
The Rams were eventually stopped on third down, but the hosts elected to go for it on fourth-and-5 from the Brookwood 29 and watched it turn to gold as Martin connected with Nijay Willis for a catch-and-run score, giving Newton a 7-0 lead with 5:35 left in the first half.
Spyke was intercepted for the second time on the night by Newton star defensive back Nyland Green on the ensuing possession, this time saving what appeared to be a great scoring opportunity for the Broncos.
Green’s interception came on a first-and-10 play at the Newton 22.
The Rams were forced to start their next drive from their own 3-yard line following the interception and instead of rushing the ball and settling for a 7-0 lead at the half, the Rams came out throwing.
The decision proved costly for the Rams, who gave up a holding penalty in the end zone, resulting in a safety for the Brookwood defense with 14 seconds left in the half.
“They knocked us on our heels (in the first half),” Jones said. “I don’t like how we started the game. We didn’t start the game with the kind of energy and physicality and execution that we needed to.”
Jones said there was some talk about allowing starting quarterback Lonergan return to the game to start the third quarter, but ultimately he decided against it.
“There was some deliberation there, but honestly, (Lonergan) just wasn’t ready,” Jones said.
Great field position to start the third quarter was squandered by the Brookwood offense, which stalled out near midfield.
After punting the ball down to the Newton 7-yard line, Martin threw over the middle to Green, who caught the ball and made two Brookwood defenders miss on his way to a career-long 93-yard touchdown.
Leading 14-2, Newton star defensive end Justin Benton strip-sacked Spyke on the first play from scrimmage, giving the ball back to the red-hot Newton offense at the Brookwood 15.
One play later, the Rams were celebrating in the end zone again after Martin threw a strike to Nolan McCamy for the score, extending Newton’s lead to 21-2 with eight minutes remaining in the quarter.
The Rams had opportunities to put the game away, but failed to do so. The Broncos later answered with a 9-yard touchdown run from Spyke to trim Newton’s lead to 21-9 with 3:02 left in the third quarter and were on their way to scoring again before penalties derailed the drive.
A Spyke completion to tight end Stone Bonner resulted in an 11-yard score early in the fourth quarter, but the play was called back for a hold. One play later, Spyke tossed his third interception of the game and second to Green, who intercepted the pass at the 1-yard line.
A good defensive stop gave the ball back to Sypke and the Broncos inside Newton territory and this time they capitalized with a 24-yard score to Morrissette to trim the lead to 21-16 with 5:32 remaining in the game.
On Newton’s ensuing offensive possession, running back Romeo Carson fumbled the ball on the first play from scrimmage, giving the ball back to the Broncos with an opportunity to take their first lead of the game.
After back-to-back sacks to start the drive, Spyke threw deep looking for Conley Davis, only to watch the pass get intercepted by Newton’s Audavion Collins.
The Rams managed to drive deep into Bronco territory looking to ice the game, but a missed field goal kept hopes alive for Brookwood.
Trailing by five with 1:08 remaining in the game and no timeouts to work with, Skype tossed his fourth interception of the night, a costly one that was picked by sophomore Jatavis Weaver and returned for a touchdown, extending Newton’s lead to 12 with 40 seconds remaining.
Spyke ended his night 18 of 36 for 151 yards and one rushing score.
“We want to learn from what we didn’t do tonight,” Jones said. “Sometimes it’s good if a loss stings. We need to let it sting a little bit and we need to learn from our mistakes tonight. Anytime you lose, it exposes some things that you can get better at. Hopefully we can have that sort of growth mentality.
“I’m really proud of the way that we played in the second half. We gave ourselves a chance to win at the end of the game. Two or three drives at the end of the game, if we execute a little bit better on offense and defense, we have a chance to win the game. We just couldn’t quite make enough plays to win the game at the end. When we went down 21-2, it was looking pretty grim. But they fought and gave us a chance.”
