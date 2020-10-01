Brookwood Broncos (4-AAAAAAA)
Coach: Philip Jones
Record: 3-0
Last week: Beat Mill Creek 24-13
North Paulding Wolfpack (3-AAAAAAA)
Coach: Don Stark
Record: 1-2
Last week: Lost to Roswell 41-14
Brookwood’s early-season journey heads to North Paulding, which has made eight straight appearances in the state playoffs. The Wolfpack’s results have been uneven this season, though, with three-score losses to Roswell and to one of Brookwood’s rivals, South Gwinnett. South beat North Paulding 33-14 in the season opener.
“We are extremely excited about the opportunity to play North Paulding this week,” Jones said. “They are a very well-coached, physical and fundamental football team. They are always very difficult to beat at their place so I’m hoping that our guys can play disciplined and poised and start fast in a new environment that we have never played in. We have been fortunate to build some positive momentum and we want to keep that going in the right direction.”
The Broncos have won three close games already, most recently taking down Mill Creek last Friday. Their defense stood out in that victory with big games from Princeton Brown (15 tackles, one sack, one QB hurry), Niles Prince (11 tackles, one interception, one forced fumble), Jordan Davenport (eight tackles, one for loss, one QB hurry) and Marquis Groves-Killebrew (three tackles, two interceptions, 51-yard TD catch on offense).
The top offensive performers in last week’s victory included Dylan Lonergan (19 of 26 passing for 250 yards, 2 TDs), Sam M’Bake (seven catches for 77 yards), Denylon Morrissette (seven catches for 67 yards, TD, 10-yard run), Conley Davis (six catches for 61 yards), Alexander Diggs (12 rushes for 83 yards, TD), Ryan Young (87 percent blocking grade, three knockdown blocks) and J.T. Hill (84 percent blocking grade, five knockdown blocks).
When: Friday, 7:30 p.m.
Last meeting: First meeting
Location: North Paulding High School
