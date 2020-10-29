Brookwood senior Ryan Young committed Thursday to the Campbell University (N.C.) football program.
Young is a 6-foot-3, 280-pound offensive lineman. He earned all-region honors last season as a junior and was a preseason first-team all-county selection by the Daily Post.
