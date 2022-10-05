Hannahblocking.jpg

Brookwood's Hannah Sanders (10) goes up for a block alongside her sister Sarah Sanders.

 Heather Murray

Brookwood’s volleyball team earned the top two honors on the All-Region 4-AAAAAAA Team selected by the region’s coaches.

Hannah Sanders was voted the 4-AAAAAAA Player of the Year, and the Broncos’ Stacey Bennum was Coach of the Year.

