Marietta Blue Devils (3-AAAAAAA)
Coach: Richard Morgan
Record: 1-3
Last week: Lost to Parkview 50-28
Brookwood Broncos (4-AAAAAAA)
Coach: Philip Jones
Record: 4-0
Last week: Beat North Paulding 45-28
A week after getting blitzed by Parkview, defending state champion Marietta is after a better result against the other half of the Five Forks-Trickum rivalry. This one won’t be easy on the Blue Devils, either.
Brookwood brings a high-powered offense and an unbeaten record into the game with Marietta, currently on a three-game losing streak after a Game 1 win over Wheeler. All three losses were to high-level Class AAAAAAA programs — McEachern (49-28), Camden County (24-21) and Parkview (50-28).
The Broncos have the firepower to put up big offensive numbers against a Marietta defense that gave up 99 combined points in losses to McEachern and Parkview.
Brookwood’s Jumal Prothro broke out with 13 rushes for 116 yards and a score in last week’s win at North Paulding, while Sam M’bake had five catches for 106 yards and two scores. Tad Logan had six rushes for 63 yards and a score as the Broncos’ ground game had a productive night. The coaches also praised the effort of the offensive front, led last week by Ryan Young (88 percent blocking grade, five knockdown blocks) and J.T. Hill (84 percent blocking grade, four knockdown blocks).
These two traditional powers have played scarcely over the years, only meeting twice — both in the state playoffs (1999, 2005) and both Brookwood victories.
When: Friday, 7:30 p.m.
Last meeting: Brookwood won 31-14 in 2005
Location: Brookwood High School
