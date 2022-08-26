After getting opposite results in Corky Kell Classic thrillers last Saturday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Brookwood and Walton meet in one of the state’s top matchups Friday night. The two teams met on the same field in last year’s state quarterfinals, where Walton won 52-35.
The Broncos trailed throughout their Corky Kell matchup with Norcross before taking the lead for the first time, and for good, on Dylan Lonergan’s 24-yard TD pass to Lee Niles early in the fourth quarter. Lonergan, who threw for two TDs and rushed for one, had a 2-yard scoring run in the third quarter after his team had fallen behind 24-14.
Bryce Dopson had a big role in the comeback with a 99-yard kickoff TD for Brookwood’s first points and a 35-yard TD catch as time expired in the first half. Miles Massengill (five catches, 63 yards) and Jumal Prothro (10 rushes for 68 yards, two catches for 16 yards) also contributed offensively, the offensive line (Correy Mays, Jovany Garcia-Brake, Daniel Smith, Secrea Algie, Taylor Smith) paved the way for 150 rushing yards and didn’t allow a sack.
Joseph Leslie (11 tackles, one for loss, one sack, one caused fumble), Malcolm McCain (16 tackles, one for loss), Shaman Lewis (13 tackles) and Jordan Davenport (nine tackles, one caused fumble) led the Brookwood defense in Game 1.
Walton fought back from a game-long deficit to Mill Creek in the Corky Kell and took a late lead, only to see Mill Creek score the game-winning TD with 19 seconds left. Walton quarterback Jeremy Hecklinski threw for 415 yards in a losing effort.
When: Friday, 7:30 p.m.
Last meeting: Walton won 52-35 in last year’s state quarterfinals
