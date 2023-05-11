Brookwood held a spring signing celebration Wednesday for 33 seniors who have signed with college athletic programs.
The signees included seven football players — Joseph Leslie (Berry), Cory Elliott (Virginia Wise), Shaman Lewis (Fort Valley State), Solomon Jones (Point), Ian McGill (Reinhardt), Jordan Edole (Gordon State) and Jovany Garcia-Brake (Georgia Military).
The lacrosse program had six signees in Triniti Cassidy (Belmont Abbey), Leah Brown (Delaware State), Zoe Calendine (North Greenville), Janiyah Hanna (Oglethorpe), Mack Trentini (Auburn) and Elijah Bryant (Virginia State). The soccer program had five signings with Remi Okunlola (Clemson), Brycen Sterling (Oglethorpe), Alexander Walker (Emmanuel), Anabelle Campos (Life) and Jasmine Cardenas (Oglethorpe).
The track and field and cross country recruits included Elle Bass (Liberty), Madison Campbell (Kansas), Chloe Perryman (Middle Tennessee State), Allie Wardle (UNC Charlotte), Macy Felton (Georgia Tech), Marshall Bray (Augusta), Peyton Harley (Georgia College), Josh Crum (South Florida) and Antonio Vickerie (Brewton-Parker).
Other seniors who were celebrated were Nolan Patterson (Gardner-Webb swimming), Kennedy Commings (Xavier, La., competition cheer), Jessica Newsom (Rose-Hulman softball), Kailyn Richard (Agnes Scott basketball), Hannah Sanders (Delaware State volleyball) and Jason Johnson (Reinhardt).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.