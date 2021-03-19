Mark Wright’s days of long commutes are over.
Wright, a Lawrenceville resident, has traveled the past four years to Wheeler, where he was an assistant boys basketball coach on the Wildcats’ back-to-back state championship teams the past two seasons. His new job is much more favorable geographically.
Brookwood has named Wright as its new head boys basketball coach as a replacement for Daniel Bowles, who stepped down recently.
“The community is great,” Wright said of Brookwood. “I’m embedded in the community. I own a business in Snellville. I live in the area. So the travel is one of the nice things. It’s 15 minutes for me. It was an hour and a half to two hours depending on traffic to Wheeler. I’m just familiar with so many kids in the area because of the kids I train. It was an easy decision on my side (to apply for the Brookwood job). Of course, it wasn’t easy for Brookwood because they have to make sure they get the right person for the job. I’m super ecstatic, super excited they gave me the opportunity. I’m happy to help these kids out.”
Wright, who has lived in the Gwinnett area since 2008, runs S.R. Fit Basketball Training Academy, which handles basketball and personal training out of its Snellville facility. Eight independent trainers work out of the facility, and he has operated training gyms since 2004.
He also coached at the AAU level, but focused on high school coaching at Wheeler under head coach Larry Thompson, one of his former teammates in pro basketball. Wright’s older son, now 19, played at Grayson before finishing his career at Wheeler with his father on staff. He also has an 11-year-old son who plays for the Georgia Stars.
“Coach Wright is just a winner,” Brookwood athletic and activities director Jason Dopson said. “He has won at all levels and has been involved in back-to-back state championships at Wheeler as an assistant coach. Several of our players and families have worked with him already during offseason training sessions and now he gets to train and develop our basketball players full-time. He has been recognized as being one of the top assistant coaches in the state for several years and was named State Assistant Coach of the Year in 2020. Coach Wright is one of the most energetic and driven young coaches we’ve ever interviewed and we can’t wait for him to get started.”
Wright was born in Los Angeles, then grew up in Washington D.C. and Chicago. The 6-foot-8 forward won a state championship as a high school senior at Whitney Young in Chicago alongside teammate and future NBA player Quentin Richardson, and then played college basketball at Northeastern and Alabama.
After college, he played pro basketball for a decade in Finland, Austria, Cyprus, Lebanon, Czech Republic, China, Venezuela, Uruguay, Germany and Poland. When he retired, he brought that playing experience into coaching and basketball training.
“My main things are defense and development,” Wright said. “Defense and development are lost arts. People don’t want to play defense. It’s not cool to play defense. But what I’ve learned at Wheeler is that is what got us to those championships.”
His goal is consistent success at Brookwood, which plays in tough Region 4-AAAAAAA.
“Every year of course the goal is win region and state, but you’ve got to be realistic as well,” Wright said. “It’s a tough region with Grayson, South Gwinnett is up and coming, Parkview is doing well, Newton’s still got a strong squad and a good coaching staff. I’m in a tough spot, but my expectations are high because I come from a winning program. As long as my philosophies hold true, and my guys believe in what I’m teaching them, we’ll have a shot to earn respect in the region and build a culture and environment these guys can believe in.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.