After successfully building the boys basketball program at Discovery, Cory Cason is moving a few miles south for a new job.
Brookwood announced Tuesday that Cason will be the Broncos’ new head boys basketball coach as a replacement for Mark Wright. Wright, previously a Wheeler assistant, spent one season at Brookwood, a rarity for a boys basketball program that had only three previous head coaches between its opening in 1981 through 2021.
Cason brought stability to Discovery — he launched the Titans’ boys basketball program as its first head coach — and hopes to do the same at Brookwood. He reached the 100-win mark at Discovery during the 2021-22 season.
“Obviously, Brookwood’s a really great school,” Cason said. “The culture of the school, the culture of the community, I think it’s a great opportunity to engross myself into the community and be a part of something that was maybe a little more difficult here with the cohesiveness of the community from the youth league all the way to the high school from a coaching standpoint. The tradition of Brookwood and the culture of the school was a big draw for me.
“I think the timing was good in terms of making a change. We’ve done a lot of things here and I’ve hit a point professionally where I needed a change, a spark a little bit to start fresh and try and bring Brookwood back to relevance.”
Cason led what has been Discovery’s most successful athletic program since being hired in March 2015, five months ahead of the school’s opening. After narrowly missing the state playoffs for two seasons, the Titans’ breakout came in 2018-19, when they won 24 games, the school’s first region championship in any sport and reached the state quarterfinals.
Prior to Discovery, Cason was an assistant for four seasons at Norcross, where he won a state title. He went 30-4 as head junior varsity coach his first two seasons at Norcross, and spent two more seasons as varsity assistant. He was previously a graduate assistant and basketball operations coordinator at the University of Georgia, his alma mater.
“We are excited to announce our next boys varsity basketball coach will be Cory Cason,” Brookwood athletic director Jason Dopson said. “Cory has done a phenomenal job building the Discovery program from scratch and his teams are always extremely well-coached. He is a tireless worker that does whatever he can to make his players better and does an outstanding job with player development.
“Coach Cason is a veteran that has been at the college level, was a longtime assistant at Norcross and has won over 100 games in a short amount of time as head coach at Discovery. We feel he is a perfect fit for Brookwood’s basketball program and will do a fantastic job with the young talent we have returning the next few years.”
Brookwood battled injuries this season and missed the state playoffs after falling 73-69 in overtime to rival South Gwinnett in the Region 4-AAAAAAA Tournament. Those injuries factored heavily into a season-ending, 11-game losing streak and a winless record in region play.
Wright stepped down shortly after the season.
“Due to situational circumstances, Coach Wright is headed in another direction with his coaching career,” Dopson said.
Brookwood also fielded a young roster headlined by 6-foot-9 sophomore Jayden Williams, who is ranked as a five-star by multiple recruiting services. His absence with an injury late in the season was tough on the Broncos.
“I saw (Brookwood) in person once and I do know their ninth grade program won the county championship, their JV was successful and they were in the championship game over here in the tournament we put on,” Cason said. “Their varsity group certainly has got a couple of returning kids with talent. Jayden Williams has got an opportunity to be a high major kid. So from a personnel standpoint, they’ve got some pieces where we can turn things around sooner rather than later.”
As appealing as the Brookwood job was, Cason said it was difficult to leave Discovery.
“Honestly, it was a really tough decision,” Cason said. “I had to sit around with my family and talk about it. … It’s tough to leave. It will certainly be a place where I’ll always cherish my time there.
“I’m very thankful for my family, in particular my wife Kristi, for giving me the freedom to be committed to this profession. I’d like to thank my athletic directors, Coach (Brent) Tisdale and Coach (Chris) Hall for their support over the last seven years at Discovery. Everything we’ve built here at Discovery is a testament to the players and their dedication over the years.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.