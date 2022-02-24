Brookwood announced its head baseball coach for the 2023 season on Thursday.
The Broncos have hired Robby Gilbert, currently head coach at Decatur, as a replacement for Titus Martin, who plans to step down after the 2022 season to spend more time with his family. Gilbert will finish this season with Decatur before joining Brookwood for the 2022-23 school year.
“I just think (Brookwood) is of those jobs. It’s a premier job in the state,” said Gilbert, who lives in Lilburn. “I know they’ve got a very deep and rich history there, tremendous community support. I felt like it was really a place I wanted to be a part of. I could see myself fitting right in.”
Gilbert, a native of Tucker, coached football and baseball for 17 years at Tucker, winning state titles in football in 2008 and 2011. He also spent five years in Gwinnett as an assistant at Providence Christian, helping the team to a state title in 2012, giving him some experience in Gwinnett high school baseball. His teams also have played against Gwinnett teams regularly.
He has been Decatur’s head coach the past six seasons, reaching the 2019 state semifinals and the 2017 Elite Eight and winning four straight region championships. Prior to his arrival, Decatur hadn’t won a region baseball title since 1961.
“It’s really, really good baseball (in Gwinnett),” Gilbert said. “It’s got great talent, great coaches across the board. Night in and night out you’ve got to bring your ‘A’ game and be prepared to compete with the best in the state.”
In addition to baseball, Gilbert has coached offensive line in football for the majority of his career in education. The 2021 season was the first that he didn’t coach football.
“(Brookwood principal) Mr. (Bo) Ford and I are thrilled to announce we have hired Robby Gilbert to be the next head baseball coach at Brookwood,” Brookwood athletic director Jason Dopson said. “Coach Gilbert is a veteran coach that will bring a wealth of baseball knowledge and experience to our program. There is no doubt he will build upon the traditions established by those before him and move us towards the championship caliber baseball we are accustomed to.
“Coach Gilbert completely turned around the Decatur baseball program in a very short time. The last four years, his team record is 120-39 and it has won four consecutive region championships. Prior to his arrival, Decatur’s last region championship was in 1961. He has received numerous Coach of the Year awards by his colleagues and baseball organizations around the state of Georgia. We hit a home run with this hire and he will make an immediate impact with our players, parents and the Brookwood community.”
