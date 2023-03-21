Dave Hunter, left, and his wife Beverly, right, pose for a photo with Norcross football coach Keith Maloof at the 2019 Gwinnett County Sports Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony, held at the Sonesta Gwinnett Place.
Longtime Gwinnett County football leader Dave Hunter will forever be linked to the annual high school football showcase he has operated for more than three decades, it was announced Tuesday.
The Corky Kell Classic, the annual high school football kickoff showcase that began in 1992, will now be known as the Corky Kell Dave Hunter Classic. Under Hunter’s leadership, the event has been held predominantly at the Georgia Dome and now Mercedes-Benz Stadium, in addition to growing from two games and one location originally to 11 games and four locations in its current form.
Hunter’s family and friends joined him for Tuesday’s ceremony at Mercedes-Benz, and the crowd also included a number of his former Brookwood coaches and several GHSA officials.
“It’s pretty humbling, to tell you the truth,” Hunter said. “Corky was such an icon. It’s just an honor, really nice. He passed away 30 years ago, so I made him a promise that we’d keep it moving forward and we have. It’s just an honor. To get your name on something makes it pretty special.”
Hunter expanded the showcase to honor his friend, the late Corky Kell, whose idea launched the annual event. Before Kell passed, he asked Hunter to keep the game going.
Hunter has continued as the event's executive director long after retiring from his prominent roles as head football coach and athletic director at Brookwood, executive director of the Touchdown Club of Gwinnett and active Georgia High School Association representative. He plans to continue working with the showcase, sharing the duties with event organizer Score Atlanta, though he may step back in some of his duties in the future.
The Corky Kell role had its challenges — selling enough tickets to pay for Atlanta’s top football venue, juggling facility availability with pro sports schedules, weather issues and the COVID-19 pandemic — but the event has continued successfully over the years. It now features an expanded schedule, live TV coverage and multiple sponsored events throughout the year, including a large 7-on-7 competition each summer.
It is the latest honor for Hunter, where the athletic complex is named for him. He is a member of the Gwinnett County Sports Hall of Fame, the Georgia Athletic Coaches Association Hall of Fame and the Atlanta Sports Hall of Fame. He is widely credited with expanding high school football in Gwinnett with success both on the field — his 1996 state championship was the first won by a Gwinnett County Public Schools team — and off it in terms of booster club work, facility expansion and community involvement.
In addition to honoring Hunter, Score Atlanta announced Tuesday it will try out the GHSA’s new video-replay system at this year’s event. The GHSA likely will use the replay system in its state title games this season.
