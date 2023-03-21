AS0T0235.jpg

Dave Hunter, left, and his wife Beverly, right, pose for a photo with Norcross football coach Keith Maloof at the 2019 Gwinnett County Sports Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony, held at the Sonesta Gwinnett Place.

 Carmen Mandato

Longtime Gwinnett County football leader Dave Hunter will forever be linked to the annual high school football showcase he has operated for more than three decades, it was announced Tuesday.

The Corky Kell Classic, the annual high school football kickoff showcase that began in 1992, will now be known as the Corky Kell Dave Hunter Classic. Under Hunter’s leadership, the event has been held predominantly at the Georgia Dome and now Mercedes-Benz Stadium, in addition to growing from two games and one location originally to 11 games and four locations in its current form.

Sports Editor for the Gwinnett Daily Post and Regional Sports Director for Southern Community Newspapers, Inc. A Gwinnett native documenting Gwinnett County sports with the GDP since 1997.

