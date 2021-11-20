SNELLVILLE — For just the second time since winning it all in 2010, Brookwood's football team is heading back to the state quarterfinals.
The top-seeded Broncos punched their ticket to the third round of the Class AAAAAAA playoffs by taking down No. 3 seed North Gwinnett, 17-14, at Brookwood Community Stadium on Friday night. They’ll welcome Walton to Snellville next week to fight for a spot in the state semifinals.
“There’s nothing better than practicing on Thanksgiving,” Brookwood head coach Phillip Jones said. “It was a hard-earned victory. I have nothing but respect for North Gwinnett. Nothing but respect for Coach (Bill) Stewart. They played their tails off. They had a great plan. They gave us all we could handle.”
Trailing by eight points midway through the third quarter, Brookwood found itself facing true adversity for the first time since September. The club responded by leaning on its dominant defense, executing on special teams and piecing together enough offense to turn the tides in a field position battle.
With just under six minutes to go in the third quarter, the Broncos were forced to punt the ball out their own end zone. North Gwinnett took over on the Brookwood 35, leading 14-6 and poised to deliver a gut punch. But on the first play of the Bulldogs’ drive, they put the ball on the ground and the Broncos pounced on it.
Brookwood wasted no time capitalizing. Following a sizable gain on a passing connection between junior quarterback Dylan Lonergan and senior wideout Patrick Campbell, the Broncos handed the ball to senior running back Alexander Diggs. Using his speed to turn the corner, Diggs skirted down the left sideline for a 12-yard rushing touchdown.
The offense stayed on the field for a two-point conversion attempt. Brookwood ran a reverse and put the ball in the hands of junior wide receiver Bryce Dopson, who snuck around the left edge and found the end zone to tie the game at 14 with 5:11 left in the quarter.
The score remained unchanged until Brookwood senior kicker J.J. Silva — already 2-for-2 on the night up to that point — drilled at 36-yard field goal to give the Broncos a three-point edge with 4:16 to go.
The defense did the rest, staving off a late Bulldog drive. Junior linebacker Malcolm McCain picked off a pass inside the final minute to seal the victory.
“I couldn’t be more proud of our team’s grit, perseverance and the way we did the things we had to do in the second half to win the game,” Jones said. “We survived and advanced.”
Brookwood’s defense, which had allowed only 51 points in its previous six games entering Friday, set the tone in the first quarter.
After forcing North Gwinnett to end its opening drive with a punt, the Broncos brought the Bulldogs’ second possession to a premature end by forcing and recovering a fumble. Brookwood capitalized by driving into the red zone before calling on Silva to connect on a 31-yard field goal. The Broncos led 3-0 with 6:17 to go in the opening quarter.
Silva doubled his club’s advantage with yet another 31-yarder at the 3:56 mark in the second quarter.
But the North Gwinnett offense, which was held quiet through the majority of the first half, came to life late in the period.
Immediately following the second made field goal, the Bulldogs drove 68 yards on three straight run plays, cashing in a 1-yard rush from junior quarterback Ethan Washington to take the lead.
North Gwinnett then recovered a fumble on the ensuing kickoff, setting the offensive unit up on the Brookwood 36. The Bulldogs made the most of the hand they were dealt, adding to their advantage as Washington connected with junior Kayden McDonald — the 6-foot-3, 330-pound two-way star — for a four-yard passing touchdown with 1:40 to go.
The blitzkrieg attack allowed the Bulldogs to take a 14-6 lead into the locker room.
With three minutes left in the third quarter — just one drive removed from Diggs’ game-tying score — Silva trotted onto the field with the special teams unit. He was set to attempt a 36-yard field goal that would’ve given the Broncos the lead. But a false start penalty washed his opportunity away. Instead, the Broncos went for it on fourth and long and turned the ball over on downs.
After pulling his kicker off the field, Jones was in Silva’s ear offering encouragement.
“I told J.J. not to be discouraged, and that he was going to have another chance to win the game,” Jones said.
Silva delivered.
“He came back in and he hit the one that ended up being the decisive winner,” Jones added. “He’s a first-team all-county kicker. He’s been money all year, and was 3-for-3 tonight. I’m so proud of him.”
