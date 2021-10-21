Brookwood Broncos (4-AAAAAAA)
Coach: Philip Jones
Record: 5-2, 1-0 region
Last week: Beat Newton 28-6
Grayson Rams (4-AAAAAAA)
Coach: Adam Carter
Record: 6-2, 2-0 region
Last week: Beat Parkview 28-21
Brookwood and Grayson occupy the top spots in the Region 4-AAAAAAA football standings as the region’s only unbeaten teams left, and Friday’s victor will take a big step toward a region championship. Georgia Public Broadcasting is televising the matchup.
Grayson, the defending Class AAAAAAA state champion, carries a 19-game winning streak in region play — its last loss in region play was 6-3 to Archer in 2017. With one game left on its schedule after Friday, a victory over Brookwood guarantees at least a share of the region title.
Brookwood is after its first region state championship since 2017, when it made the state semifinals. The Broncos dominated the early series with Grayson, but have won just two of the last nine meetings with the Rams. Since an overtime win in 2013, Brookwood has lost three straight blowout games against Grayson — 38-3 in 2014, 50-10 in 2015 and 58-17 last year.
The teams bring contrasting offenses into Friday’s game with Grayson riding its rushing attack and Brookwood enjoying great success through the air.
The Rams’ offensive line powered a big win over Parkview last Friday as Griffin Scroggs, Waltclaire Flynn Jr., Hadine Diaby, K.J. Howard and Bryce Jones paved the way for 298 rushing yards. Running backs Joseph Taylor Jr. (17 rushes, 71 yards, two touchdowns) and Dylan Elder (17 rushes for 91 yards, TD) were the beneficiaries, as was quarterback JoJo Stone (15 rushes for 123 yards).
Alex Diggs’ playmaking ability as a runner and as a receiver have been big for Brookwood. The senior had 10 rushes for 55 yards and two TDs, along with six catches for 74 yards and another score, in last Friday’s win over Newton. Dylan Lonergan threw for 214 yards and a score, along with rushing six times for 64 yards and another score, in the win. Lonergan is now at 2,031 passing yards on the season with 18 TDs to just two interceptions.
For all the attention its high-powered offense gets, Brookwood has played really well on defense the past two games. After a 34-0 win over Mountain View on Oct. 1, the defense shut down Newton in a 28-6 victory last Friday. Princeton Brown had 14 tackles (one for loss) and a quarterback pressure to lead the Broncos last week, while Myles Parker (eight tackles, three for losses, one sack, one QB pressure), Malcolm McCain (11 tackles, two for losses, one QB pressure) and Jordan Davenport (seven tackles, one for loss) also had big nights.
Grayson’s defense has been stout all season, too. Michael Daugherty (nine tackles, four for losses, two sacks, one QB pressure) and Jalen Smith (13 tackles, one for loss, one QB pressure) were among the standouts in last week’s win over Parkview.
When: Friday, 7:30 p.m.
TV: GPB
Last meeting: Grayson won 58-17 last year
Location: Grayson High School
