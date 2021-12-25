©Dale Zanine 2021_10_22 00198.JPG
Buy Now

Brookwood’s Alex Diggs (15) runs as Grayson’s Myles Woods (5) pursues during a 2021 game at Grayson High School.

 Dale Zanine

Brookwood and Grayson earned the top awards on the All-Region 4-AAAAAAA Football Team selected by the region’s head coaches.

Brookwood quarterback Dylan Lonergan was the Region Player of the Year and teammate Alexander Diggs was Offensive Player of the Year. Grayson’s Jalen Smith was voted Defensive Player of the Year.

The following all-region team also was recognized:

First-Team Offense

QB Colin Houck, Parkview

RB Khyair Spain, Parkview

RB Joe Taylor, Grayson

WR Marcus Calwise, Newton

WR Mike Matthews, Parkview

WR JoJo Stone, Grayson

WR Zion Taylor, Parkview

TE Stone Bonner, Brookwood

OL Price Aristilde, South Gwinnett

OL Oro Avery, Newton

OL Johnnie Brown, Parkview

OL J.T. Hill, Brookwood

OL Griffin Scroggs, Grayson

LS Sam Lindsey, Parkview

PK J.J. Silva, Brookwood

First-Team Defense

DL Tahjae Mullix, Newton

DL Myles Parker, Brookwood

DL A.J. Pigford, South Gwinnett

DL Derrick Von Hubbard, Newton

OLB Princeton Brown, Brookwood

OLB Nolan McCamy, Newton

OLB Exavier McDowell, South Gwinnett

ILB Derrell Farrar, Grayson

ILB Malcolm McCain, Brookwood

ILB Ethan Ramos, South Gwinnett

DB Mumu Bin-Wahad, Grayson

DB Patrick Campbell, Brookwood

DB Audavion Collins, Newton

DB Vaughn Davis, South Gwinnett

DB Michael Haynes, Brookwood

P Jaylon Milan, Grayson

Second-Team Offense

QB Jevarra Martin, Newton; RB Mekhi Phillips, South Gwinnett; RB Rontravius Perry, Newton; WR Tahmel David, South Gwinnett; WR Bryce Dopson, Brookwood; WR Mason Humphrey, Grayson; Antonio White, Parkview; TE Kylan Fox, Grayson; OL Damon Clarke, South Gwinnett; OL Waltclaire Flynn Jr.; OL Josh Haynes, Parkview; OL Brandon Ortega, Brookwood; OL Sean Thompkins, Newton, SP Rayne Fry, Grayson; PK Carlos Munoz, Parkview

Second-Team Defense

DL Langston Jones, Brookwood; DL Darren McKenzie, Grayson; DL Isi Okonji, South Gwinnett; DL Tyler Washington, Brookwood; DL Elijah Zollicofer, Newton; OLB Michael Daugherty, Grayson; OLB Amari Williams, South Gwinnett; ILB Jordan Davenport, Brookwood; ILB Olan Robinson, Newton; DB Champ Baker, Parkview; DB A.J. Lopez, Grayson; DB Niles Prince, Brookwood; DB Montarrius Reed, Newton; DB Jalavis Wilson, South Gwinnett; P Brayden Deal, Brookwood

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.