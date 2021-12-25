Brookwood and Grayson earned the top awards on the All-Region 4-AAAAAAA Football Team selected by the region’s head coaches.
Brookwood quarterback Dylan Lonergan was the Region Player of the Year and teammate Alexander Diggs was Offensive Player of the Year. Grayson’s Jalen Smith was voted Defensive Player of the Year.
The following all-region team also was recognized:
First-Team Offense
QB Colin Houck, Parkview
RB Khyair Spain, Parkview
RB Joe Taylor, Grayson
WR Marcus Calwise, Newton
WR Mike Matthews, Parkview
WR JoJo Stone, Grayson
WR Zion Taylor, Parkview
TE Stone Bonner, Brookwood
OL Price Aristilde, South Gwinnett
OL Oro Avery, Newton
OL Johnnie Brown, Parkview
OL J.T. Hill, Brookwood
OL Griffin Scroggs, Grayson
LS Sam Lindsey, Parkview
PK J.J. Silva, Brookwood
First-Team Defense
DL Tahjae Mullix, Newton
DL Myles Parker, Brookwood
DL A.J. Pigford, South Gwinnett
DL Derrick Von Hubbard, Newton
OLB Princeton Brown, Brookwood
OLB Nolan McCamy, Newton
OLB Exavier McDowell, South Gwinnett
ILB Derrell Farrar, Grayson
ILB Malcolm McCain, Brookwood
ILB Ethan Ramos, South Gwinnett
DB Mumu Bin-Wahad, Grayson
DB Patrick Campbell, Brookwood
DB Audavion Collins, Newton
DB Vaughn Davis, South Gwinnett
DB Michael Haynes, Brookwood
P Jaylon Milan, Grayson
Second-Team Offense
QB Jevarra Martin, Newton; RB Mekhi Phillips, South Gwinnett; RB Rontravius Perry, Newton; WR Tahmel David, South Gwinnett; WR Bryce Dopson, Brookwood; WR Mason Humphrey, Grayson; Antonio White, Parkview; TE Kylan Fox, Grayson; OL Damon Clarke, South Gwinnett; OL Waltclaire Flynn Jr.; OL Josh Haynes, Parkview; OL Brandon Ortega, Brookwood; OL Sean Thompkins, Newton, SP Rayne Fry, Grayson; PK Carlos Munoz, Parkview
Second-Team Defense
DL Langston Jones, Brookwood; DL Darren McKenzie, Grayson; DL Isi Okonji, South Gwinnett; DL Tyler Washington, Brookwood; DL Elijah Zollicofer, Newton; OLB Michael Daugherty, Grayson; OLB Amari Williams, South Gwinnett; ILB Jordan Davenport, Brookwood; ILB Olan Robinson, Newton; DB Champ Baker, Parkview; DB A.J. Lopez, Grayson; DB Niles Prince, Brookwood; DB Montarrius Reed, Newton; DB Jalavis Wilson, South Gwinnett; P Brayden Deal, Brookwood
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.