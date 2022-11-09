Of the 26 soccer players named Wednesday night to the United States’ FIFA World Cup roster, two played for the same high school in Snellville.
Former Brookwood stars Sean Johnson and Walker Zimmerman both made the cut as U.S. Men’s National Team head coach Gregg Berhalter finalized his team for the world’s ultimate soccer showcase, hosted this month in Qatar. The U.S. begins group stage play Nov. 21 against Wales, followed by matches against England on No. 25 and Iran on Nov. 29.
Before this year, only one other Gwinnett native has made a U.S. World Cup roster — Josh Wolff, currently head coach of Major League Soccer’s Austin FC, played for the Americans in 2002 and 2006. Georgians on the World Cup stage have been rare outside of Wolff, Clint Mathis (2006, 2010, 2014) and Ricardo Clark (2010), but two Brookwood Broncos (along with Shaq Moore of Powder Springs this year) have put their state and their home county in the spotlight on soccer’s biggest stage this year.
“It's incredible to be named to the final roster for the 2022 World Cup,” Zimmerman said. “Not many people get to say that they played for their national teams, and even fewer get to say they got to play in sport's biggest event. Having two players from the same high school is even more rare, and I'm honored to share that honor with Sean Johnson. We are excited to represent Gwinnett County and the entire country in a few weeks.”
Zimmerman, 29, is projected to start in the United States’ defense at center back. The two-time MLS Defender of the Year, who has made 33 appearances with the USMNT, was pivotal in World Cup qualifying and has captained the Americans on five occasions.
He has been an MLS fixture since 2013, when he was a first-round pick by FC Dallas, and debuted with the full national team in 2017.
While Zimmerman had been considered a lock for the World Cup roster, Johnson was among a group of goalkeepers vying for three spots on the final roster. The 33-year-old New York FC captain earned his spot after a long run of success in MLS, where he has played 355 matches since 2010. He is considered one of the league’s top keepers and led NYFC to the MLS Cup title in 2021.
The 6-foot-3 Johnson debuted with the USMNT in 2013, making 10 appearances (five shutouts) over the past decade. Now he is back on the roster at the best time alongside another former Brookwood Bronco.
"I think having two kids from the same high school soccer team on the 2022 World Cup roster is incredibly rare,” said Parkview soccer coach Danny Klinect, who coached both Johnson and Zimmerman at Brookwood. “When you add to this rare phenomenon, they are both incredible people and were some of the hardest-working players that led by example, it does not surprise me at all that they have achieved the highest accolade you can ask for American soccer players. I have kept in touch with both over the years and I know that they are extremely excited about this opportunity to represent their country on the biggest stage."
