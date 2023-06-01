20221105_123116.jpg

Brookwood grads and U.S. Men’s National Team members Walker Zimmerman, left, and Sean Johnson pose for a photo at a training session.

 Special Photo

U.S. Men’s National Team head coach B.J. Callaghan has selected the 24-player USMNT training camp roster that will prepare for the CONCACAF Nations League Final Four.

The players will begin reporting to Los Angeles on June 4 for training camp. The 23-player final roster is not official until submitted to CONCACAF, which is required no later than June 5.

