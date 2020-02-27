CULLOWHEE, N.C. — Freshman Will Mize drove in the tying run in the eighth inning and then singled home the go-ahead run in the top of the 10th to give Georgia State a 10-9 victory at Western Carolina on a bitterly cold night at Childress Field/Hennon Stadium.
Mize's single through the left side scored Griffin Cheney, who led off the 10th with a walk and moved to third on Josh Smith's single.
After Mize gave GSU (5-3) the lead, sophomore right-hander Joseph Brandon (1-0) retired the Catamounts (5-3) in order to close out the win in a game that was played with temperatures in the 30s, a stiff wind and at times a rain-snow mix.
Mize, the shortstop from Brookwood High School, had two hits and three RBIs on the night, while another freshman, center fielder Kyle Riessselmann collected four hits with a home run, two doubles and a single, driving in two.
Smith was 3-for-3 with two RBIs, and Elian Merejo also collected three hits for the Panthers.
With Georgia State trailing 9-7 after six innings, Riesselmann led off the seventh with a solo blast over the left field fence for the first homer of his career. That pulled the Panthers within one, and one inning later, Mize tied the game with an RBI-groundout.
Freshman reliever Chad Treadway came on in the seventh inning and the Panthers trailing by one and pitched two scoreless innings with five strikeouts.
Then Brandon retired the final five batters in order, striking out four of them.
