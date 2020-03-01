JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. — Georgia State's baseball team dropped a doubleheader at East Tennessee on Sunday, falling 18-7 and 5-4 in 10 innings at Thomas Stadium.
Freshman shortstop Will Mize continued his strong start for the Panthers (5-6) with three hits and three RBIs on the day. In four games this week, the Brookwood High School product hit over .400 with eight RBIs.
Senior outfielder Elian Merejo had three hits on the day, including his Sun Belt Conference-leading fourth home run.
In Game 2, ETSU (9-2) won on a walk-off single in the bottom of the 10th.
Georgia State jumped in front on Merejo's solo homer in the top of the first, but ETSU answered with a solo shot in the bottom half.
The lead went back-and-forth in the middle innings. Mize's 2-out, RBI-single gave the Panthers a 2-1 lead in the fourth. GSU scored single runs in the fourth and fifth innings, both via wild pitches, and the game was tied at 4-4 after six. That was all the scoring until the 10th.
GSU freshman reliever Chad Treadway (0-1) turned in a strong outing with a career-high six strikeouts in 4 2/3 innings but was saddled with the loss. The Panthers picked off three ETSU runners in the game, two by starter Trey Horton and one by Treadway.
In Game 1, Georgia State scored three runs in the first inning, including Will Mize's 2-run single, but ETSU took the lead with a six-run third inning.
The Buccaneers hit seven home runs in the game, all solo.
Georgia State returns home to host Georgia Tech Wednesday at 6 p.m. at the GSU Baseball Complex.
