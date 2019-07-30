Atlanta United’s large pack of Major League Soccer All-Star Game selections gives fans a good reason to watch Wednesday night’s showcase, but it isn’t the only local tie to the game.
Former Brookwood standout Walker Zimmerman makes his first MLS All-Star Game appearance when the league’s top players team up to face 10-time Spanish champion Atletico Madrid in a nationally televised game on FS1. The 26-year-old is Gwinnett’s first MLS All-Star selection since Josh Wolff in 2004.
Zimmerman has emerged as one of the top central defenders in MLS during his seven pro seasons, making 114 starts during that span. He played his first five seasons with FC Dallas before being traded to Los Angeles FC, where he has played the past two seasons. He re-signed a four-year deal with LAFC in January.
The 6-foot-3, 196-pounder was voted by fans to the 2019 MLS All-Star Fan XI after playing a key role in one of the league’s top defenses this year.
Zimmerman also is fresh off play for the U.S. Men’s National Team in the CONCACAF Gold Cup. He has 10 career appearances with the full national team with two goals.
Atlanta United had five players selected for the MLS side — Josef Martinez, Ezequiel Barco, Pity Martinez, Leandro Gonzalez Pirez and Brad Guzan.