Oct 9, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Nashville SC defender Walker Zimmerman (25) makes a pass against Los Angeles FC defender Denis Bouanga (99) during the first half at Banc of California Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports

 Kiyoshi Mio

League MVP Hany Mukhtar of Nashville SC and Goalkeeper of the Year Andre Blake of the Philadelphia Union highlight this season's MLS Best XI team, announced Wednesday.

Brookwood grad Walker Zimmerman also made the list of the league's top 11 players. Zimmerman, who plays for Nashville, is the fifth player to earn four consecutive Best XI selections. The others are Chris Armas (1998-2001), Landon Donovan (2008-12), Marco Etcheverry (1996-99) and Robbie Keane (2012-15).