Los Angeles FC defender Walker Zimmerman, a Brookwood grad, was named to the 2019 MLS Best XI on Monday.
Zimmerman was one of three defenders named to the list of MLS’ top 11 players, joining Atlanta United’s Miles Robinson and Minnesota United FC’s Ike Opara.
Zimmerman started all 25 regular season matches he appeared in for the club, anchoring an LAFC defense that allowed the fewest goals in MLS this season (37) and posted the best goal differential all-time (plus 48). The 26-year-old added one goal and one assist in 2,169 minutes.
Zimmerman also has gained playing time for the U.S. Men’s National Team since debuting in 2017, becoming a regular this season with seven caps and featuring in the 2019 Concacaf Gold Cup.
This is Zimmerman’s first MLS Best XI selection.