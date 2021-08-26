Haiti midfielder Bryan Alceus (21) works against United States defender Walker Zimmerman (5) in the first half of a CONCACAF Gold Cup group stage soccer match at Children's Mercy Park on July 11, 2021.
Brookwood grad Walker Zimmerman was among the 26 players called up by U.S. Men’s National Soccer Team coach Gregg Berhalter for the beginning stages of FIFA World Cup qualifying.
The U.S. men’s team, which will report to Nashville, Tenn., for training camp Sunday, opens World Cup qualifying with three matches during the September international window — at El Salvador (Sept. 2, 10 p.m.), against Canada in Nashville (Sept. 5, 8 p.m.) and at Honduras (Sept. 8, 10 p.m.).
Zimmerman, a 28-year-old who has 17 caps and two goals with the U.S. National Team, is one of 10 defenders on the roster. Atlanta United’s George Bello and Miles Robinson are included in that group. The Americans’ roster also features eight forwards, five midfielders and three goalkeepers.
Zimmerman, a defender for Nashville SC, has played in 174 MLS matches since his debut with FC Dallas in 2013.
The full roster is as follows:
GOALKEEPERS (3): Ethan Horvath (Nottingham Forest/ENG; 7/0), Zack Steffen (Manchester City/ENG; 23/0), Matt Turner (New England Revolution; 7/0)
DEFENDERS (10): George Bello (Atlanta United; 3/0), John Brooks (Wolfsburg/GER; 43/3), Sergiño Dest (Barcelona/ESP; 11/1), Mark McKenzie (Genk/BEL; 6/0), Tim Ream (Fulham/ENG; 45/1), Antonee Robinson (Fulham/ENG; 12/0), Miles Robinson (Atlanta United; 9/3), James Sands (New York City FC; 6/0), DeAndre Yedlin (Galatasaray/TUR; 64/0), Walker Zimmerman (Nashville SC; 17/2)
