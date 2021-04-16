Brookwood grad Varun Danak, who plays at Gordon State College, was named to the Georgia Collegiate Athletic Association and National Junior College Athletic Association Region 17 All-Freshman Team.
The 6-foot-7, 195-pound wing averaged 14.5 points and 8.3 rebounds this season. He made 50 percent of his field goals.
