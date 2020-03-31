Brookwood grad Ty King Richards had a breakout sophomore season at Southern Wesleyan before play was stopped by the coronavirus.
The outfielder led Southern Wesleyan with 23 hits and a .311 batting average in 22 games. He finished with seven RBIs, four doubles, seven stolen bases and 11 runs scored.
