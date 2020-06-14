Brookwood grad Tim Martin committed recently to the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff baseball program.
Martin, a 6-foot-2, 185-pound outfielder, played at South Georgia State and Alabama-Birmingham the past two seasons.
