Brookwood grad Thomas Higginbotham was one of 10 players named to the West Georgia Men’s Basketball All-Decade Team for 2010-19, released this week by the university.
Higginbotham, who played from 2011-15, was the first West Georgia player to be named Gulf South Conference Freshman of the Year, earning the award after the 2011-12 season. The 5-foot-9 guard played in 117 career games, including 29 starts for the 2015 team that reached the second round of the NCAA Tournament.
