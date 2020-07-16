Brookwood grad Rennie Curran was named to the University of Georgia’s annual 40 Under 40 list to recognize outstanding young alumni. It celebrates the personal, professional and philanthropic achievements of alumni under 40.
Curran, a former linebacker for the Bulldogs’ football team, also played in the NFL and CFL after college. The Terry College of Business alum now works as a keynote speaker, author and personal development coach.
