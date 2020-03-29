Brookwood grad Nick Moore has joined the Baltimore Ravens on a free agent contract.
The former Georgia Bulldogs long snapper played this season for the XFL’s Tampa Bay Vipers until the league suspended operations because of the coronavirus pandemic. He spent the 2019 preseason with the New Orleans Saints, who signed him on a rookie free agent deal after the NFL Draft, but was released in late August.
Before enrolling at Georgia, Moore played four seasons of minor league baseball with the Boston Red Sox organization, who drafted him out of high school.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.