Brookwood grad Nick Moore was one of 10 Baltimore Ravens promoted from the practice squad as COVID-19 replacements for Wednesday's game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
The Ravens still have 17 players on the reserve/COVID-19 list and unavailable to play vs. the Steelers.
The game marks the NFL debut for Moore, a 2011 Brookwood grad who initially played minor league baseball in the Boston Red Sox organization before joining the Georgia Bulldogs football program. He signed a rookie free agent deal with the New Orleans Saints last year and was in the XFL before it shuttered amid the COVID-19 pandemic. He signed a free agent deal earlier this year with the Ravens, who elected to keep him on as an emergency long snapper, which came in handy Wednesday.
Three of the Ravens' 10 call-ups were tight ends — Sean Culkin, Eric Tomlinson, Luke Willson — given that the Ravens had zero TEs on the 53-man roster. Star Mark Andrews and backup Nick Boyle are two of the players on the COVID list.
Undrafted free agent quarterback Tyler Huntley will serve as a backup — along with Trace McSorley — to Robert Griffin III, making his first start of the season with Lamar Jackson on COVID reserve.
The remaining players called up Wednesday: LB Aaron Adeoye, DT Aaron Crawford, DE Chauncey Rivers, Moore, OL R.J. Prince and RB Ty'Son Williams.
