Since graduating from Brookwood High School 2011, Nick Moore has worn plenty of different jerseys, first playing for the Boston Red Sox organization for four years before beginning his college football career at the University of Georgia.
Almost two years after his graduation from UGA, he put on his most exciting jersey yet when he signed a free agent deal with the Baltimore Ravens.
Moore went to Georgia as a linebacker before former assistant coach Shane Beamer suggested a switch to long snapper in 2017. He won the job in 2018 and graduated last year with an invitation to the Senior Bowl. Moore signed a rookie free agent deal with the New Orleans Saints soon after.
Though he didn’t make the team that year, Moore did learn a lot from established specialists like Will Lutz, Thomas Morstead and Zach Wood.
“They helped me learn about the lifestyle and about football. They were definitely a really good group to get with at the start of my career,” Moore said. “In my opinion, they’re probably the best or second best behind the group I’m with now.”
After his release from New Orleans, Moore signed with the Tampa Bay Vipers, one of eight teams in the briefly resurrected XFL.
“It was a really good experience and a great league… the XFL is as close to the NFL as you can get,” Moore said. “It was a good way to get my foot in the door of professional football.”
After the XFL season was cancelled early because of the coronavirus outbreak, Moore went job searching again and was signed as a free agent by the Baltimore Ravens. Now, Moore will focus on taking the next step in his NFL career: making a 53-man roster.
“I’d love to make the team in Baltimore. I’m just trying to learn as much as I can and I’m excited to get another opportunity to get some tape in these preseason games. From there, you never know what’s going to happen,” Moore said. “I’m excited to have another opportunity, to have a job, and to keep the dream alive.”
With the preseason practices and games looming in the near future, Moore will continue to work out at home until the NFL reopens for training camp in late July. When that time finally comes, Moore will have to make a splash worthy of beating 10-year veteran Morgan Cox for the long snapping duties in Baltimore.
“I would love to stay in Baltimore, but it’s an uphill battle for me. They signed me for a reason, so obviously they see something in me,” Moore said. “I’m just going to do the best I can and whatever happens, happens.”
