Texas A&M Aggies forward and Brookwood grad N’Dea Jones (31) shoots the ball as LSU Lady Tigers center Faustine Aifuwa (24), a Dacula grad, defends during a March 5 SEC Tournament game at Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, S.C.
The Atlanta Dream signed N’dea Jones and Khaalia Hillsman to training camp contracts, the organization announced Tuesday.
Jones, a 6-foot-2 forward, was drafted with the No. 23 overall pick by the Washington Mystics in the 2021 WNBA Draft out of Texas A&M. A First Team All-SEC selection her senior year, the Atlanta native stands as Texas A&M’s all-time leading rebounder, setting the program record with 42 career double-doubles.
Hillsman, a 6-5 center from Chicago, Ill., was a two-time Second Team All-SEC Selection at Texas A&M. She set the Aggies’ program record with a 59.3 percent career field goal percentage, and ranks fifth all-time with 880 career rebounds.
In the 2017-18 season, Jones and Hillsman led the Aggies to the NCAA Tournament Sweet Sixteen, where they were knocked out of the tournament by eventual 2018 National Champions Notre Dame. Hillsman averaged 13.7 points and 6.0 rebounds in A&M’s three tournament games.
The Atlanta Dream will tip off their milestone 15th season in the WNBA in May 2022. The team currently plays home games at the Gateway Center Arena @ College Park and has qualified for the WNBA Playoffs in nine of its first 14 seasons.
