The Seattle Storm announced the signing of Brookwood grad N’dea Jones to a seven-day contract on Monday. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.
Jones was a second-round pick (No. 23 overall) in this year’s WNBA Draft by Seattle, but she was waived prior to the start of the season. She is eligible to play Wednesday in the Storm’s home game against the Los Angeles Sparks.
Jones, a 6-foot-2 forward, was a two-time All-SEC selection and 2021 Honorable Mention All-American at Texas A&M. After playing sparingly as a freshman, she burst on the scene her sophomore season, ranking second in the SEC with 11.3 rebounds per game to go along with 7.7 points per contest. She bested those numbers as a junior, leading the conference with 11.7 boards while scoring 11.0 points a game to earn All-SEC honors. Jones left A&M as the school’s all-time leader in rebounds (1,056) and double-doubles (42).
