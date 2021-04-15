N’dea Jones became the first Brookwood graduate selected in the WNBA Draft Thursday night when she was taken in the second round by the Seattle Storm.
The 6-foot-2 forward from Texas A&M was picked No. 23 overall by Seattle, where she will play alongside stars like Sue Bird, Breanna Stewart and Jewell Loyd. She is the 12th Gwinnett product to be selected in the WNBA Draft since 2003, and the first since Norcross’ Diamond DeShields and North Gwinnett’s Lexie Brown were first-round picks in 2018.
Jones is fresh off a record-breaking four years at Texas A&M that saw her topple a number of school marks, including career rebounds (1,056) and double-doubles (42). She averaged only 6.1 minutes as a freshman, so 1,023 of her rebounds came over the past three seasons.
She averaged 12.1 points and 10.3 rebounds this past season for a 25-3 team that won the SEC regular-season championship and reached the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament. She was an honorable mention All-American as a senior and a first-team All-SEC selection as a junior and a senior.
