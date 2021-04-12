Despite the lure of curiosity, N’dea Jones heeded the advice she was given ahead of Thursday’s WNBA Draft regarding mock drafts posted by women’s basketball sites.
Don’t pay too much attention to them.
“I try not to listen to mock drafts because they’re really bipolar,” said the former Texas A&M and Brookwood star, on the brink of a career in pro basketball. “It’s been up and down. I feel like I’ve moved up and down throughout the year. I try really hard not to look at them and get down on myself. In talking to my agent and talk around the league and being able to talk to coaches around the league, i can assume (I’ll be picked) late first round, early second.”
That is the best educated guess from Jones and her camp as they head into a night where the 6-foot-2 forward figures to join an exclusive list of WNBA draftees from Gwinnett. The county has produced 11 draft picks, including nine first-rounders, since 2003.
“That has always been a goal of mine, to be able to say I got drafted,” Jones said. “It will be cool. I can’t wait to see where I go. That’s more so where I’m anxious with where I’ll go, who’ll draft me, who my teammates will be.”
Jones put herself in this position with a record-breaking four years at Texas A&M that saw her break a number of school marks, including career rebounds (1,056) and double-doubles (42). She averaged 12.1 points and 10.3 rebounds this past season for a 25-3 team that won the SEC regular-season championship and reached the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament. She was an honorable mention All-American as a senior and a first-team All-SEC selection as a junior and a senior.
Her offensive game evolved throughout her college career, but her strengths are defense and rebounding. Her rebounding total is even more impressive because she averaged only 6.1 minutes as a freshman, so 1,023 of her rebounds came over the past three seasons.
Since the college season ended, Jones has attacked the other parts of her game with days full of basketball training, speed and conditioning work and recovery, along with video sessions to focus on the finer points of the game.
“It helps a lot I think,” Jones said of her post-college training. “I was slow before. I can just see myself being more explosive. I’ve just really been paying attention to the smaller details. Even though I did that before, I think it’s more crucial when you get to this point, to this level, where everybody’s good.”
Jones’ wait to see where the next phase of her career will play out is almost over with the draft rapidly approaching.
“It’s a blessing to be able to represent my state in the draft,” Jones said. “It’s bigger than me. It’s where I’ve come from that I’ve been able to progress through my career.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.