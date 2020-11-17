Texas A&M women's basketball player N'dea Jones, a Brookwood grad, earned a trio of preseason honors Tuesday.
Jones was named to the 2021 Naismith Trophy and 2021 Wade Trophy watch lists, as well as earning a first-team spot on the coaches’ All-Southeastern Conference team. The prestigious Naismith Trophy Watch List is comprised of 50 of the best players from across the country in Division I women's basketball. The Wade Trophy Watch List features 33 players in the running for women's college basketball's best player.
Jones was fourth in the country and led the SEC in total rebounds (351) last season. She averaged 11 points and 11.7 rebounds as a junior after averaging 7.7 points and 11.3 rebounds as a sophomore.
