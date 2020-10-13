Brookwood grad N’dea Jones, a senior at Texas A&M, was selected as a preseason third-team All-American by Lindy’s.
Jones led the SEC in total rebounds (351) and rebounds (11.7) as a junior, ranking fourth nationally. She was a first-team All-SEC selection and finished the season with 18 straight games of double figures in rebounds, including a stretch of 12 straight double-doubles.
