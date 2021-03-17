Brookwood grad N’dea Jones, a senior at Texas A&M, was named an honorable mention Associated Press All-American on Wednesday.
Jones is the Aggies’ all-time leader in double-doubles (41) and rebounds (1,026), and was a first-team All-SEC selection this season for the second time in her career. She averages 12.3 points and 10.3 rebounds.
Texas A&M is a No. 2 seed in the NCAA Tournament, and plays Troy at 5 p.m. Monday, March 22 on ESPN2.
