NCAA Womens Basketball: SEC Conference Tournament-Texas A&M vs Louisiana State

Mar 5, 2021; Greenville, SC, USA; Texas A&M Aggies forward N'Dea Jones (31) shoots the ball as LSU Lady Tigers center Faustine Aifuwa (24) defends during the first quarter at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dawson Powers-USA TODAY Sports

 Dawson Powers

Brookwood grad N’dea Jones, a senior at Texas A&M, was named an honorable mention Associated Press All-American on Wednesday.

Jones is the Aggies’ all-time leader in double-doubles (41) and rebounds (1,026), and was a first-team All-SEC selection this season for the second time in her career. She averages 12.3 points and 10.3 rebounds.

Texas A&M is a No. 2 seed in the NCAA Tournament, and plays Troy at 5 p.m. Monday, March 22 on ESPN2.

