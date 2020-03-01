Brookwood grad Micah Kinsey led the University of North Carolina Pembroke men’s basketball team to the Peach Belt Conference regular-season championship with an 88-65 win over Georgia Southwestern on Sunday.
Kinsey, a 6-foot-1 senior guard, had 13 points, nine assists, six rebounds and four steals in the victory.
