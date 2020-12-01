Brookwood grad Matthew Hill, a redshirt sophomore at Auburn, has entered his name in the NCAA Transfer Portal, he announced on Instagram. It confirmed a report from Rivals.com about the news.
Hill, a four-star recruit, was initially a promising wide receiver for the Tigers who starred in 2019 A-Day spring game with five catches for 128 yards and two touchdowns. He took a redshirt season in 2018, when he played in four games, and saw action in 13 games in 2019 with eight catches for 46 yards and two catches for nine yards. He also became a top special teams player for the Tigers.
The 6-foot-1, 190-pounder moved to cornerback prior to this season, but wasn’t able to crack the rotation this season. He has played in three games this year, most recently Oct. 10 against Arkansas.
