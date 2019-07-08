Lucas_Sims_1

Lucas Sims delivers a pitch earlier this season. The Brookwood grad, former Atlanta Braves first-round draft pick and Gwinnett Stripers right-hander has pitched well since being traded to the Cincinnati Reds’ organization last August.

 Photo courtesy of Louisville Bats

Brookwood grad Lucas Sims was named the International League Pitcher of the week on Monday.

The Louisville Bats right-hander earned the award for his July 4 outing against the Columbus Clippers. He pitched seven innings of shutout baseball, allowing only one hit. He struck out 11 and walked just two.

Sims, 25, is 5-0 in Triple-A this season and his 97 strikeouts lead the IL. He also ranks among the league leaders in ERA (ninth), WHIP (fourth) and opponents’ batting average (third).

Sims was a first-round draft pick of the Atlanta Braves in 2012.

Tags

Stay Informed