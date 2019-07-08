Brookwood grad Lucas Sims was named the International League Pitcher of the week on Monday.
The Louisville Bats right-hander earned the award for his July 4 outing against the Columbus Clippers. He pitched seven innings of shutout baseball, allowing only one hit. He struck out 11 and walked just two.
Sims, 25, is 5-0 in Triple-A this season and his 97 strikeouts lead the IL. He also ranks among the league leaders in ERA (ninth), WHIP (fourth) and opponents’ batting average (third).
Sims was a first-round draft pick of the Atlanta Braves in 2012.