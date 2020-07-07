Brookwood grad Lauren Flynt was one of the 19 runners named to the Atlantic Sun Conference All-Decade Team for women’s cross country.
Flynt, who runs for Lipscomb, has earned three all-conference honors since she began college running in 2017. She also was the 2019 Atlantic Sun Scholar-Athlete of the Year.
