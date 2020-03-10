Brookwood grad Kelsey Parks, a pitcher and outfielder at Augusta University, was named the Peach Belt Conference Freshman of the Week on Monday.
Parks went 2-0 in the circle the previous week, pitching 15 2/3 innings with no earned runs allowed. She had a complete-game, two-hit shutout over Southern Wesleyan 2-0 as the Jaguars captured the first of their four wins over the weekend. She struck out 16 with two hits and one walk allowed in that game.
The left-hander then pitched 8 2/3 innings against Converse, getting the win with three hits and one unearned run allowed with no walks and 11 strikeouts. Parks is currently fifth in the PBC in strikeouts and tied for eighth in shutouts.
