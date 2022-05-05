Brookwood grad Keegan Walsh, a senior swimmer at Georgia, was announced as the Bulldogs’ male winner of the Southeastern Conference Brad Davis Community Service Award on Thursday.
Each of the SEC’s 14 member institutions select a male and female student-athlete for the award, with the overall Brad Davis Community Service Leader of the Year announced later this month. Each school winner will receive a $5,000 post-graduate scholarship provided by the conference.
The SEC Community Service Post-Graduate Scholarship is named for former associate commissioner Brad Davis, who died of cancer on March 2, 2006. He had been a member of the SEC staff since 1988, first serving as an assistant commissioner until 1994 when he was promoted to associate commissioner.
Throughout his four years at Georgia, Walsh has been a valuable member of both the swimming team and the Athens community. In the pool, he reached the NCAA Championships in 2021, competing in both backstroke events. He scored at three straight SEC Championships, including a seventh-place finish in the 200 backstroke in 2021. He also ranks seventh all-time in program history in the 200 backstroke, setting the mark at last year’s Bulldog Invitational.
With his performance in the water and in the classroom, he has been named to three CSCAA Scholar All-America teams. He has been named a Presidential Scholar and a Dean’s List honoree, along with placement on the J. Reid Parker Director of Athletics Honor Roll every semester and the SEC Academic Honor Roll in all three seasons. He was also named the team’s Scholar-Athlete Award winner in 2019-20.
Out of the water, Walsh serves as the co-president of the UGA Student-Athlete Advisory Committee and a member of the UGAAA L.E.A.D. Leadership Academy. He has helped organize Georgia voting efforts in 2020, assisted with the Salvation Army, and mentored fellow students with the UGA Finance Society. For his work, he was named to the 2022 SEC Swimming & Diving Community Service Team.
